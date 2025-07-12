Give Your Bloody Mary A Twist By Using Green Tomatoes

The classic Bloody Mary is bold, briny, and beloved for its savory complexity. But if you want to give this brunch staple a fresh spin (like adding cumin to elevate the drink's depth), try swapping the usual red tomatoes for green ones. Green tomatoes — those firm, unripe versions of their red counterparts — lend a sharper, tangier flavor that brings an unexpected brightness to the drink. Their natural acidity plays well with the heat of hot sauce, the bite of horseradish, and the zip of citrus, giving you a version of the cocktail that feels both zesty and refreshing.

Even better, this twist is a clever way to put a bumper crop of green tomatoes to use before summer is over — because after a few batches of fried green tomatoes, you're probably ready for something new. Just chop and purée the tomatoes, then strain to get a smooth juice. From there, follow the same base as our tried and true Bloody Mary recipe with lemon juice, Worcestershire, tabasco sauce, and vodka. Adjust the seasoning to taste — green tomatoes are less sweet than red, so you may want to add a pinch of salt or a touch of simple syrup to balance it out.