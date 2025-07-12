The Best Tony's Chocolonely Flavor Is Both Beautiful And Delicious
Tony's Chocolonley is a confectionary brand founded in 2005 on a mission to combat worker exploitation and child labor in the chocolate industry. Since its founding two decades ago, the brand has grown to be known not just for its social justice-oriented business practices but for its amazing chocolates and bright, iconic packaging. From partnerships with other big do-good brands like Ben and Jerry's to look-alike bars emulating popular candy bars like KitKat and Toblerone, Tony's Chocolonley produces a huge roster of chocolate bars ranging from classic to imaginative. When we taste-tested and ranked 14 Tony's Chocolonley bars, one of the less-than-typical flavors actually turned out to be our favorite.
The white chocolate raspberry popping candy bar from Tony's was an easy first place because of its unique flavor and equally impressive appearance. Right after peeling back the bold pink and blue wrapper, we were struck by the rosy-hued chocolate bar. We enjoyed the thorough saturation of freeze-dried raspberries in this bar that give it a tangy fresh fruit flavor. Some may say white chocolate isn't real chocolate, but we found it to be the perfect creamy base for the raspberry and popping candies. The effervescent qualities of the popping candies didn't distract or overpower the rest of the chocolate bar, either. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but we think even the biggest of white chocolate skeptics would enjoy the white chocolate raspberry popping candy bar from Tony's.
What do other reviewers think of this unique flavor?
White chocolate and raspberry are a naturally complementary pairing. Sweet, milky white chocolate and tart, vibrant raspberries are a match made in heaven. Taste a fluffy raspberry white chocolate chip muffin before trying to say otherwise. We knew this chocolate bar was going to be good before starting our rankings, but taking the top spot? That was a bit of a surprise — a really yummy surprise, to be fair.
Other reviews for the white chocolate raspberry popping candy bar by Tony's Chocolonley seem to be largely positive, too. One reviewer on YouTube was delightfully surprised by the popping candies and described the bar as "melt-in-your-mouth creamy goodness." Another review came from a Reddit user who described the chocolate as "very unique," and the, "best white chocolate I've ever had." This particular flavor of Tony's Chocolonley has a 4.2-star rating on Amazon, with the negative reviews seeming to be due to packaging and shipping issues that disrupted the original quality of the chocolate. All the other reviews are primarily positive, with one buyer stating, "These candy bars are large, thick, decadent, and delicious." If you initially turned your nose up at the idea of a white chocolate bar beating out its milk and dark chocolate siblings, you may need to reconsider.