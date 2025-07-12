The Best Tony's Chocolonely Flavor Is Both Beautiful And Delicious

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Tony's Chocolonley is a confectionary brand founded in 2005 on a mission to combat worker exploitation and child labor in the chocolate industry. Since its founding two decades ago, the brand has grown to be known not just for its social justice-oriented business practices but for its amazing chocolates and bright, iconic packaging. From partnerships with other big do-good brands like Ben and Jerry's to look-alike bars emulating popular candy bars like KitKat and Toblerone, Tony's Chocolonley produces a huge roster of chocolate bars ranging from classic to imaginative. When we taste-tested and ranked 14 Tony's Chocolonley bars, one of the less-than-typical flavors actually turned out to be our favorite.

The white chocolate raspberry popping candy bar from Tony's was an easy first place because of its unique flavor and equally impressive appearance. Right after peeling back the bold pink and blue wrapper, we were struck by the rosy-hued chocolate bar. We enjoyed the thorough saturation of freeze-dried raspberries in this bar that give it a tangy fresh fruit flavor. Some may say white chocolate isn't real chocolate, but we found it to be the perfect creamy base for the raspberry and popping candies. The effervescent qualities of the popping candies didn't distract or overpower the rest of the chocolate bar, either. It may not be everyone's cup of tea, but we think even the biggest of white chocolate skeptics would enjoy the white chocolate raspberry popping candy bar from Tony's.