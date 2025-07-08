Booker's Bourbon Launches A New Batch Inspired By Sunny Kentucky Days By The Pond

Have you ever wished you could bottle up a memory? Booker's Bourbon, one of the best bourbon brands out there, has actually managed to achieve it. The brand has just released a new batch of bourbon called By the Pond, which is an ode to the warm afternoons Fred Noe spent with his father, Booker Noe (the grandson of the legendary Jim Beam), sitting by their backyard pond. Fred personally tastes every barrel of the brand's bourbon; when he first saw the color of this particular batch, it reminded him of the horses competing in the Kentucky Derby. The aroma has hints of vanilla and oak, the latter likely a testament to the brand's faithfulness to bottling the bourbon straight from the barrel.

By the Pond was created from bourbon in eight different warehouses. It's well-aged, too: seven years, one month, and 20 days. At a 126.5 proof, it's a high-proof bourbon, so you can expect a sharp and intense taste, but according to Noe, it comes with some sweetness too. The bottles are expected to retail for around $100. "I feel sure my dad would have enjoyed sipping the 'By the Pond' batch sitting by his pond feeding his fish," Fred said in a press release, "waiting for them to grow so he could enjoy eating them with some great Booker's Bourbon."