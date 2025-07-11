The Countertop Addition That Frees Up Cabinet Space And Shows Off Your Mugs

The beauty of using a lazy Susan — apart from the simple joy that a spinning turntable can impart — is that it's extremely versatile. You can use it for mugs or to display other eye-catching kitchenware like colorful plates and bowls. Another added benefit of saving cabinet space and keeping your favorite items at arm's reach is that it will ensure that you use your favorite kitchen items. Additionally, you can use a lazy Susan to store dry foods like pasta or to hold a loaf of fresh bread.

By keeping these goods at eye level, you'll be sure to use them. In this way, a lazy Susan can even help you reduce clutter in the kitchen. And really, it can open your mind to a number of other organizational techniques that make mealtime a breeze. If you can't find a stacked lazy Susan, you can also use a tiered dessert tray for a similarly nifty way to both showcase and store your mugs. It's all about functional display.

However, if after using the revolving storage organizer in your kitchen you realize that you don't need half your mugs but can't bring yourself to part with them, no worries — we get it. Luckily, there are a wide range of brilliant uses for old coffee mugs out there. Beautiful yet chipped mugs, or the perfectly fine extras you have lying around, make for great planters, candle holders, or even containers for office supplies.