Lamb Chops Are Costco's Most Underrated Meat Deal
Costco is well-known for stellar deals on racks of ribs, brisket, and other bulk value cuts of meat in its wholesale butcher department. However, a trip to the big-box retailer is not complete without snagging a great price on a particular type of meat that's usually reserved for special occasions: lamb chops. Coming in at around $9.35 per pound at the time of writing (though prices could be as low as $6.99 in some areas) for an approximately 3-pound package of eight lamb loin chops, the deal is hard to beat — and totally underrated for the value and quality of the free-range, pasture-raised meat with no additives or hormones, imported from Australia (though the meat is processed in the US).
Even with recent price increases in the last year (the same package of lamb chop loins retailed for $5.99 per pound well into 2024) for the quality of the meat, which can be quite expensive compared to chicken or pork, the current Costco value still beats most other grocery stores selling lamb loin chops for upwards of $12.99 or even $15.99 per pound on packs labeled as natural and grass-fed. While Aldi does sell a 2-pack of lamb chops at $6.99, it's lamb shoulder, which is a cheaper cut of meat better for roasting due to its muscle content when compared to the loin, which cooks up relatively quickly, easily, and tenderly.
How to cook lamb chops like a pro
Buying lamb chops from Costco is a great idea when you want to make a crowd-pleasing meal without breaking the bank. Equally important as buying one of the best cuts of lamb, however, is knowing how to cook the meat properly. For a weeknight family meal or impromptu dinner party with an elegant flair, prepare an easy garlicky pan-seared lamb chop recipe that cooks up in minutes (after marinating the meat for 30 minutes, or overnight). Though, some cooks swear that the absolute best way to cook lamb chops involves both a pan-sear and a quick oven roast, in addition to basting the meat with garlic and herbs. This method of cooking ensures the meat is tender with a crisp exterior finish, without overcooking it.
You can also easily cook lamb chops on the grill to give them a smoky flavor and char. Of course, if you're making a few extra servings or would prefer to roast your lamb and avoid the bone-in situation that the loin chops come with, Costco also offers a whole leg of lamb at competitive prices. You can buy a boneless leg lamb at around $7.01 per pound per package. Whatever format you go with, it's sure to be a delicious meal at a great price.