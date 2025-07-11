Lamb Chops Are Costco's Most Underrated Meat Deal

Costco is well-known for stellar deals on racks of ribs, brisket, and other bulk value cuts of meat in its wholesale butcher department. However, a trip to the big-box retailer is not complete without snagging a great price on a particular type of meat that's usually reserved for special occasions: lamb chops. Coming in at around $9.35 per pound at the time of writing (though prices could be as low as $6.99 in some areas) for an approximately 3-pound package of eight lamb loin chops, the deal is hard to beat — and totally underrated for the value and quality of the free-range, pasture-raised meat with no additives or hormones, imported from Australia (though the meat is processed in the US).

Even with recent price increases in the last year (the same package of lamb chop loins retailed for $5.99 per pound well into 2024) for the quality of the meat, which can be quite expensive compared to chicken or pork, the current Costco value still beats most other grocery stores selling lamb loin chops for upwards of $12.99 or even $15.99 per pound on packs labeled as natural and grass-fed. While Aldi does sell a 2-pack of lamb chops at $6.99, it's lamb shoulder, which is a cheaper cut of meat better for roasting due to its muscle content when compared to the loin, which cooks up relatively quickly, easily, and tenderly.