This Is What Makes The World's Best Bourbon So Good

If you've ever been lost in a sea of options in the whiskey aisle, wondering what bourbon to buy for your backyard gathering, we're with you. Luckily, results from this year's 16th annual International Whisky Competition were released on June 25, 2025, making the decision a whole lot easier. Each year since 2010, whiskey connoisseurs convene at the competition to judge the category's best spirits and rank them based on factors such as palate, aroma, balance, and the alcohol's finish.

Named among a list of several whiskey categories, including scotches and American blends, was the world's best bourbon: a bottle of A. Smith Bowman Cask Strength (Batch #4), which retails at $99 a pop. Worth the price tag, the bourbon, which received 97.01 points out of 100 in this year's global evaluation in Kentucky, is barrel-aged a minimum of 10 years and hails from a distillery owned by the same company that runs Buffalo Trace — the same Virginia distillery (and the state's oldest, at that) which helped put bourbon on the map as an American variety of whiskey.

But what, exactly, makes this year's rendition of Bowman's bourbon worthy of its high designation? According to the judges, it was an alchemy of the high 139.7 proof (69.85% ABV), and the bourbon's powerful heat, balanced with its smooth flavors of dried cherry, vanilla, leather, and stone fruit. Finding that equilibrium of strength and subtle nuanced taste is a challenge for the best whiskey artisans. But what makes A. Smith Bowman's the world's best bourbon is a particularly unique blend of full-bodied flavor and strength.