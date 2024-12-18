How To Choose The Best Bourbon To Bring Out The Flavors In Your Cocktail

While aficionados may argue that bourbon is an around-the-year drink, everyone has to admit that sipping on a bourbon cocktail feels uniquely special during the holiday season. Maybe it's the balance of sweet vanilla, custard, and butterscotch notes with that delightful hit of spice from the rye grain. Or maybe it's just that the robust flavor profiles of American-made bourbons lend themselves perfectly to festive drinks like spiked hot chocolate, hard apple cider, or a good old fashioned warm and cozy hot toddy.

Whatever it is, we're definitely craving more bourbon during these cold, winter months. We reached out to Executive Bourbon Steward Chris Blatner (@urbanbourbonist on Instagram) to find out how to best pair bourbon with the flavor profile of your favorite cocktails. Blatner had a lot of useful tips for us, like starting by matching the bourbon's flavor profile to your cocktail style.

Blatner says, "For cocktails with sweeter ingredients, like an Old Fashioned, a wheated bourbon works well because its softer, sweeter notes complement the drink without overpowering it. For cocktails with bold or bitter components, like a Boulevardier, a high-rye bourbon adds spice and structure to balance the flavors." There are so many types of bourbon that deciding on which one to use can be overwhelming, but reading up on each bottle's ingredients list will often give you a solid flavor roadmap when it comes to cocktail making.

