How To Choose The Best Bourbon To Bring Out The Flavors In Your Cocktail
While aficionados may argue that bourbon is an around-the-year drink, everyone has to admit that sipping on a bourbon cocktail feels uniquely special during the holiday season. Maybe it's the balance of sweet vanilla, custard, and butterscotch notes with that delightful hit of spice from the rye grain. Or maybe it's just that the robust flavor profiles of American-made bourbons lend themselves perfectly to festive drinks like spiked hot chocolate, hard apple cider, or a good old fashioned warm and cozy hot toddy.
Whatever it is, we're definitely craving more bourbon during these cold, winter months. We reached out to Executive Bourbon Steward Chris Blatner (@urbanbourbonist on Instagram) to find out how to best pair bourbon with the flavor profile of your favorite cocktails. Blatner had a lot of useful tips for us, like starting by matching the bourbon's flavor profile to your cocktail style.
Blatner says, "For cocktails with sweeter ingredients, like an Old Fashioned, a wheated bourbon works well because its softer, sweeter notes complement the drink without overpowering it. For cocktails with bold or bitter components, like a Boulevardier, a high-rye bourbon adds spice and structure to balance the flavors." There are so many types of bourbon that deciding on which one to use can be overwhelming, but reading up on each bottle's ingredients list will often give you a solid flavor roadmap when it comes to cocktail making.
Pay attention to a bourbon's proof, too
Another expert tip from Chris Blatner is to keep a close eye on the proof of the bourbon you're using. According to Blatner, "Higher-proof bourbons shine in stirred cocktails where their complexity can come through, while lower-proof options are perfect for refreshing, light drinks like a Whiskey Sour." If you're standing in the alcohol aisle of the grocery store trying to make a snap decision but you're not sure exactly what flavor profiles you're going for, Blatner recommends reaching for a versatile bourbon like Evan Williams Bottled in Bond or Four Roses Small Batch. We ranked both on our best bourbons list, with Four Roses beating out Evan Williams as a favorite.
For a little cocktail inspiration, we recommend checking out this list of 14 bourbon cocktails ranging from winter classics to summer favorites. Or, try upgrading your Manhattan with a hint of maple syrup to bring out those rich and complex molasses-tasting notes. All you need to do is take a classic Manhattan cocktail recipe, pull the vermouth back from 2 ounces to 0.75 ounces, and add about a tablespoon of maple syrup. This will instantly add more distinct, nutty flavors to a cozy cocktail perfect for sipping by the fire.