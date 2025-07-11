Turn Your Summertime Piña Coladas Up A Notch With This Freezer Staple

It's piña colada we're talking about, so there's no surprise that coconut ice cream comes first on the list. In fact, the ice cream can even replace the cream of coconut in certain cases, especially if you don't want an overwhelming richness. Maybe even add a splash of sparkling coconut water for a fizzy contrast to the ice cream's smoothness. Once you've got the piña colada float of your dream, a pinch of coconut flakes or shredded coconut will complement the drink perfectly.

Vanilla ice cream is another foolproof choice that guarantees to deliver no matter what else you use to make a piña colada. It's familiar, adaptable, and unfailingly sweet with a milky, floral undertone — a delightful balance to the pineapple's tartness and the rum's burnt notes. Rum ice cream, while a little less common, is a great pick if you can't get enough of the liquor's molasses-like sweetness. Depending on the variety you use, some also come with raisins or salted caramel, adding more nuances to the cocktail.

On the lighter side, a piña colada sorbet — put together from the same ingredients as the cocktail — will be excellent for doubling the flavor fun. That said, even just pineapple ice cream or sorbet can still work a miracle. Other tropical fruits with a similar taste profile, such as mango and passion fruit, are also worth a try when you're in the mood for something just a smidgen different.