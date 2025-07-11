The Absolute Best Store-Bought Puff Pastry Costs Over $10, But It's Worth It

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

From easy beef Wellington to seasonal fruit tarts, puff pastry sheets can be purchased pre-made so that you can get started on your favorite dishes without having to mix or roll out butter and flour. We took on the enjoyable task of sampling a variety of store-bought puff pastries so that the crispy, flaky, buttery pieces worth your money are the ones that end up in your freezer. The brand that climbed to the top of our list isn't light on the wallet, but the taste and texture of Dufour Pastry Kitchens' puff pastries are worth every penny.

After sampling a variety of store-bought puff pastries, our team agreed that the light, crispy texture and buttery taste of Dufour Pastry Kitchens' product enhance the flavors of the other ingredients in your dish — or can be enjoyed as a standalone star. The dough is made in a somewhat laborious process in which a block of butter is folded and rolled out repeatedly, resulting in those thin layers of buttery pastry that crisp to perfection as they rise. Without any of the dough-making work to do ourselves, we can simply enjoy the end result and get started on our own culinary projects. Whether fashioning sweet pastries and tarts with jam or rolling up savory cuts of vegetables and meat, these crispy, buttery layers are just the extra oomph homemade recipes call for.