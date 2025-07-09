10 Mistakes You're Making With Drop Biscuits

We've all been there. You get so caught up in mixing the ingredients for your drop biscuit recipe that you forget to preheat the oven when you're ready to put the baking sheet in it. Will it make a difference if you put the biscuits in at the same time you start heating the oven? While you're welcome to try it yourself, we'll save you the time and let you know that, yes, it will make a big difference. Preheating is such an important cooking step for biscuits and other baked goods.

If you stick the biscuits into a cold oven, they will not be heated evenly. Instead of the heat coming at them from all directions, as is often the case with a preheated oven, they'll receive more heat at their bases. This can result in a tray full of biscuits with burnt bottoms. But don't think you'll be able to get away with just cutting off the burnt areas. Not only will the bottoms be burned, but the rest of the biscuit will likely still be overly doughy due to insufficient heat to fully cook the batter. As much of an inconvenience as it may be, wait for the oven to preheat completely before you put those biscuits in.

On a related note, make sure the oven is set to a high enough temperature. While many baked goods call for an oven temperature of around 350 degrees Fahrenheit, that just isn't hot enough for biscuits to turn out properly. Check the recipe's requirements, but you'll want to set the oven to at least 400 degrees Fahrenheit, if not 425 degrees Fahrenheit. This will help the butter produce that steam, which gives the biscuits their flakier texture.