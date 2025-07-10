Why Anchovies And Sardines Aren't As Interchangeable As You Might Think

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No Caesar salad is complete without anchovies, but it might not be the best idea to swap them for their often mistaken counterpart, sardines. The delicious offerings tend to be confused with each other as they are similar in nature, but they do differ significantly when used in the kitchen. Part of a group called forage fish, which are prey for larger fish such as tuna, both anchovies and sardines only consume plankton. While they're found in similar zones, such as the Mediterranean Sea and the Pacific Ocean, sardines prefer cooler and saltier waters, while anchovies are known to like warmer temperatures, thriving in fresh, salty, or even brackish water.

Anchovies play an incredible role in feeding our oceans' ecosystem. They also have an integral role in the kitchen that dates back to Roman times, and are usually enjoyed fresh, fermented, or fried across many cultures. Often found in the grocery store in slender tins or glass jars, these delicacies are known for their ability to add a salty and umami punch to dishes and dressings. Sardines, on the other hand, are often larger, meatier, and slightly fattier. They're also a part of the herring family. Sardines tend to be sold in tins, too. However, they are considered as a main ingredient: cooked perfectly to a crisp in the air fryer as an appetizer, topped on pasta dishes in large filets, or served in a number of Basque-inspired pintxos.