The Yogurt-Based Grilled Pork Chop Marinade That Might Replace Your Usual Go-To

When it comes to marinating pork chops, most of us have our go-to combinations. Maybe you stick with the classics like honey and mustard, or reach for something fruity with apple juice and brown sugar. Perhaps you lean into Asian flavors with soy sauce and fresh ginger, or get adventurous by marinating with root beer. With so many marinade possibilities, it's easy to get stuck in a rotation of familiar flavors.

That's exactly why you should try our tandoori pork chop recipe: It delivers a completely different flavor profile that might just become your new favorite. One warning though — once you taste how good these turn out, you might find yourself reaching for this marinade every single time.

To make this tandoori marinade, mix plain yogurt, minced garlic cloves, grated fresh ginger, sea salt, black pepper, garam masala, ground cumin, sweet paprika, ground turmeric, ground coriander, and juiced limes. Make sure you use the sweet paprika, and not smoked or hot paprika; it adds beautiful color to the pork chops without the intense heat that might overpower the other spices in the marinade. Once the pork chops are coated in the marinade they just sit in the refrigerator for a few hours before being grilled or cooked in the oven.