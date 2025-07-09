Unless you're going hiking along the Keweenaw Peninsula or have made friends with a local, there's a good chance you wouldn't know about the Jampot. That was until Gordon Ramsay featured this small yet mighty shop on his National Geographic series "Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted." Located in Eagle Harbor on Michigan's upper peninsula, the tiny store cranks out treats that can attract an eager line of customers forming around the outside of the building before opening hours.

Large muffins taken fresh out of the oven and delicious boozy fruitcakes can be purchased and carried away, but the monks have made a name for themselves with their Poorrock Abbey jams and preserves, first sold in 1986. Ingredients are sourced locally and regionally, including the berries used to make the spreads. In addition to jams and jellies flavored with wild thimbleberry, golden raspberry, and chokecherry, the monks also sell cookies, chocolates, candies, pancakes, fruit and nut mixes, and coffees.

All Jampot sales support the Holy Protection Monastery, a part of the Byzantine Catholic Monastery, which was first built by the Society of St. John in 198. Poorrock Abbey is another name for the monastery, as "poor rock" is a reference to the leftover sediment after mining. Though picking berries and making jams was originally intended for the monks, the effort has since become a thriving business.