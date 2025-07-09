The Clever Way To Turn Old 12-Pack Soda Boxes Into Functional Pantry Storage

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Kitchens need to hold a whole lot of stuff — cookware, tools, serveware, and of course, food itself. And it's crucial that our kitchens feel comfortable and uncluttered considering all the time we spend in them and all the things we need to do and easily find there. We're forever in search of kitchen organization hacks that make mealtime stress-free, and we especially love it when these hacks employ things we already have around the house. There's no need to spend any extra money, and we get to recycle in a whole new way. Our latest favorite idea? Turn those soda 12-pack boxes into canned good storage for your pantry.

Whatever your beverage of choice, from soda to seltzer, chances are you're buying it in cans, and in 12-packs at that, since you get more beverage bang for your buck than with six-packs. While the cardboard boxes for 12-packs can already be recycled, why not recycle them in a way that helps keep your kitchen neat, tidy, and more convenient for your storage and cooking needs than ever before? These already can-perfect containers are great for storing your canned foods sideways. You avoid unwieldy towers that are unorganized — do you even have canned corn, and where are those crushed tomatoes? — and that could topple and get damaged. In the 12-pack boxes, they're contained and handily roll forward as you take one can out. You can label them so you always know what you have and where.