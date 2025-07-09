The Clever Way To Turn Old 12-Pack Soda Boxes Into Functional Pantry Storage
Kitchens need to hold a whole lot of stuff — cookware, tools, serveware, and of course, food itself. And it's crucial that our kitchens feel comfortable and uncluttered considering all the time we spend in them and all the things we need to do and easily find there. We're forever in search of kitchen organization hacks that make mealtime stress-free, and we especially love it when these hacks employ things we already have around the house. There's no need to spend any extra money, and we get to recycle in a whole new way. Our latest favorite idea? Turn those soda 12-pack boxes into canned good storage for your pantry.
Whatever your beverage of choice, from soda to seltzer, chances are you're buying it in cans, and in 12-packs at that, since you get more beverage bang for your buck than with six-packs. While the cardboard boxes for 12-packs can already be recycled, why not recycle them in a way that helps keep your kitchen neat, tidy, and more convenient for your storage and cooking needs than ever before? These already can-perfect containers are great for storing your canned foods sideways. You avoid unwieldy towers that are unorganized — do you even have canned corn, and where are those crushed tomatoes? — and that could topple and get damaged. In the 12-pack boxes, they're contained and handily roll forward as you take one can out. You can label them so you always know what you have and where.
How to turn soda boxes into canned good storage
Another perk of this hack is that it's incredibly easy. First, wrap your boxes in decorative paper so they fit in with the decor of your kitchen, and don't visually clutter your pantry with their original soda logos. Use wrapping paper or, better yet so it doesn't peel or tear over time, contact paper, like this Decoroom peel-and-stick wood-grain contact paper, or this pretty floral Heroad boho peel-and-stick wallpaper. Alternatively, a fun project for your kids is having them collage the boxes with food-related pictures they find; use Modge Podge gloss sealer when they're done to protect their work.
Cut a hole in the back of each box big enough to fit a can. This is so you can feed the back with new cans, pushing old ones forward and ensuring you don't forget about them until they're past their prime — yes, canned goods go bad, and there are telltale signs when this happens. Avoid that with this rolling system. Plus, one of the key tips for proper canned food storage here, especially with our goal of better organization, is labeling. Use index cards and clips instead of permanent stickers or glue since you'll be buying different items over time, and label your boxes. Considering how many cans each box fits, stick to categories rather than specifics, like "beans," "veggies," "fruits," and "soups." You'll never let a can go to waste again, and your pantry will look neat and stylish.