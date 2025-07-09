Give Potato Salad A Protein Boost With This Unexpected Charred Meat

Potato salad is a staple of summer cooking. You can hardly have a backyard barbecue or a cookout without someone bringing potato salad. Not having any would go against years of tradition. There are as many ways to make potato salad as there are people willing to cook it. We even put together a baker's dozen from around the world. Some are mayo-heavy, while some use no mayo at all. Some are served cold, and others hot. There's seemingly no end to the twists that can be applied, but one you may have never considered before is another backyard barbecue staple: the humble hot dog.

Serving potato salad as a side to hot dogs is a tradition as old as enjoying either of those dishes separately. But they also work well in the same dish. Potato salad sometimes shows up as a topping for hot dogs, and some people swear by it. It's not unusual to find it as a topping on Scandinavian hot dogs.

If potato salad can go on hot dogs, why not the reverse? Hot dog potato salad, dating back to at least the 1970s, involves dicing cooked hot dogs and adding them to your potato salad. A vinegar-and-mustard-based dressing can round it out, adding a bit of that classic hot dog flavor. For something Chicago-inspired, add peppers, celery salt, and dill. A Russian version involves turkey hot dogs and peas.