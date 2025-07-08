The Simple Trick That Makes Serving Pie For A Crowd Even Easier

Think your favorite pie only serves six to eight? Think again! When it's time to feed a sweet-toothed crowd, transform your go-to pie recipe into pie bars for easier slicing and serving. Pie bars deliver the same flavor pie lovers know, love, and expect, with far easier prep for the baker (and tidier munching for guests). Thanks to the pie bars' super-easy sliceable-ness, this delivery allows foodies to slice the dessert into smaller portions for party snack tables, picnics, bake sales, and more.

There's no need to worry about nailing an unbroken top crust here, either. Even if you choose to top this sheet pan dessert with a lattice crust (ambitious and cute), no one will notice a broken spot or two once the pie has been sliced into bars. Plus, serving pie in handheld bar form totally eliminates the need for a fork and knife (hooray for environment sustainability at the function).

For easier make-ahead prep, pie bars also hold up well in the fridge and lay flat in their thin tray, not demanding too much refrigerator real estate space. Foodies can whip up a tray of pie bars the night before an event, cover them in tin foil, and grab them when the moment strikes. Sheet pan desserts are super easy to transport, as well. An 8x8-inch baking pan will yield 12 larger pie bars or 24 smaller servings. To give your pie bars their due structural integrity, be sure to wait until the pie has fully cooled before slicing.