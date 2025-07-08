The Pungent Fruit Bobby Flay Refuses To Cook With

It's hard to imagine an ingredient that Bobby Flay wouldn't turn into a masterpiece, but he might have met his match in the pungent Southeast Asian fruit durian. In an interview with People, via Mashed, Flay said he considers durian to be awful and doesn't even want to be around it. We can assume this tropical fruit would be yet another "Chopped" ingredient Bobby Flay would never want to face, alongside flour.

If you have smelled durian before, you understand why Flay isn't a fan — and if you haven't, let us paint you a picture. The fruit has such a strong, pungent odor that many compare it to rotten eggs, onions, and even vomit. Anthony Bourdain had an especially colorful description for it, saying, "Your breath will smell as if you'd been French-kissing your dead grandmother." Durian's smell is so awful that the fruit is banned from hotels and public transportation throughout Southeast Asia. You'll see a lot of signs that display the fruit crossed out with a red line, right next to other, more common items usually not allowed on transportation, such as cigarettes. Knowing that, it's easy to understand why this fruit haunts Flay's culinary nightmares. But despite this overwhelming odor, durian is one of the 16 Southeast Asian flavors for next-level baking, according to a pastry chef, as many people love how it tastes.