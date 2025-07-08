The Absolute Best Flour To Use For Angel Food Cake

Angel food cake is adored for its lofty height and angelic lightness — qualities that are directly influenced by the type of flour used. You would think that all-purpose flour, the go-to for general baking, would do the trick. Yes, it will give an average angel cake, but if you go with a flour that has one significant difference to your all-purpose, you'll end up with a next-level angel cake that will leave you floating. This flour is unbleached cake flour.

Cake flour in general has a low protein content (around 7% to 9%), and the unbleached version is ideal for delicate angel cake. Compared to all-purpose flour, which contains 10% to 12% protein, unbleached cake flour develops much less gluten when mixed. This reduced gluten development is essential to ensure that the cake maintains its airy structure without collapsing under its own weight. The fine texture of unbleached cake flour also plays a role. Its soft, fine particles incorporate smoothly into whipped egg whites, helping to maintain the batter's volume and integrity during folding and baking. On the flip side, the coarser texture and higher gluten potential of all-purpose flour can deflate the meringue base, resulting in a denser and flatter cake.

In addition to that, unbleached cake flour is free of the chemical treatment that bleached varieties often have to go through. This means it has a slightly higher acidity, which works beautifully with egg whites to stabilize and lift the batter during baking. The result is a cake that rises higher in the oven and maintains a more structured, domed appearance once cooled.