Air Fryer Fries Need This One Often Overlooked Step To Turn Out Right

Some things really do taste better in the air fryer, but not everything thrives in this device. It still can't make a wood-fired pizza or curry, but air fryer tofu, air fryer fried chicken, chocolate lovers' churros – they're all so simple and delicious. One of the best things you can make in the air fryer is french fries, which, if cooked correctly, come out perfectly crispy and grease-free. However, there is one step that's often overlooked when it comes to air fryer fries: Shaking the basket.

Air fryers work by circulating — you guessed it — hot air around food. When food isn't evenly dispersed in the basket, or when pieces are layered on top of each other (which is common with fries), the air can't circulate properly, leading to uneven cooking.

Shaking the basket every so often helps with this, and a lot of air fryer companies recommend paying close attention to this step when cooking fries. It will not only lead to crispier, more evenly cooked fries, but it will also stop them from sticking to each other or the basket itself. And if you tossed your fries in oil, it will keep that dispersed, too.