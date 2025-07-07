Air Fryer Fries Need This One Often Overlooked Step To Turn Out Right
Some things really do taste better in the air fryer, but not everything thrives in this device. It still can't make a wood-fired pizza or curry, but air fryer tofu, air fryer fried chicken, chocolate lovers' churros – they're all so simple and delicious. One of the best things you can make in the air fryer is french fries, which, if cooked correctly, come out perfectly crispy and grease-free. However, there is one step that's often overlooked when it comes to air fryer fries: Shaking the basket.
Air fryers work by circulating — you guessed it — hot air around food. When food isn't evenly dispersed in the basket, or when pieces are layered on top of each other (which is common with fries), the air can't circulate properly, leading to uneven cooking.
Shaking the basket every so often helps with this, and a lot of air fryer companies recommend paying close attention to this step when cooking fries. It will not only lead to crispier, more evenly cooked fries, but it will also stop them from sticking to each other or the basket itself. And if you tossed your fries in oil, it will keep that dispersed, too.
How to make the best air fryer fries
Shaking the basket is pretty self-explanatory. Just pull the basket out and give it a toss, watching to see if the layers of the fries disperse. You can do it over the sink to prevent any mess, or use a spatula or tongs if you need. Just try to be gentle. It's recommended to shake fries around three to four times during cooking. If the basket is full, aim for four shakes. Some air fryer manuals may even instruct you to shake them every five minutes.
If you can't pay that much attention during cooking, at least aim for one good toss midway through. It's also a good idea to avoid lining the bottom of the basket, as this can block the airflow, and try not to overfill it. You're better off cooking the fries in two batches if you have a lot of them. Otherwise, they could end up soggy.
The same advice goes for frozen fries or fresh ones, and if you're still ending up with an unevenly cooked result, make sure the temperature isn't up too high. Around 20 to 25 minutes at 400 degrees Fahrenheit should do — with a few shakes, of course. But every air fryer is different, so check what specifications your device calls for and test it out. You'll have your air fryer french fries recipe nailed in no time.