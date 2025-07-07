How To Play The Popular 21 Rule Drinking Game

Sometimes, even the best parties need a little boost, and one of the easiest ways to get everyone involved in an activity is to play some popular drinking games. King's Cup is always fun, as is any card game, but there's another simple one you can try that doesn't involve any extra equipment: 21. Also known as "Cheers to the Governor," 21 is a fun group game where participants count to the number 21 together. Everyone sits around in a circle and takes turns saying the next number. For example, the person starting says "one," the next person says "two," etc. Sounds easy right? The catch is that every time the number 21 is hit, a rule is made up for the next round.

The rule is always associated with a certain number. For example, the person who has to say the number four might have to touch the ground or take a sip of their drink instead of speaking. If they hesitate or forget the rule, they have to take a drink and the round starts over. If the group successfully gets to the number 21, everyone usually has a drink together and yells "cheers to the governor."