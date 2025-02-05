13 Popular Drinking Games From Around The World

If your reaction to the winter months resembles ours, a refuge of stew recipes, weighted blankets, and bingeable series swaddle you during the abbreviated hours of sunlight and icy temperatures. But despite the mellow solaces of chilly weather, a yearning for the social interactions of summertime still persists during those frigid nights. Thankfully, the late-2024 hit single "APT." by Rosé — an ode to a Korean drinking game — can act as a seasonal affective disorder light when needed (while reminding us of other drinking games and warmer weather).

As inviting as a house you've crashed after partying, Rosé's chart-topper (featuring Bruno Mars) contains enough force to shock the summer out of anyone. Though the lyrics describe a raucous party, the song's inspiration cites an easy-to-learn game (known as ATP) where a group of friends stack their hands together, before someone calls out a number at random. Working from the bottom up, members of the hand-pile move their extremities to the top while counting to the number called. Whoever's hand ends up atop the heap at the end of the count loses, and takes a drink.

Of course, while ATP has littered the nation's bar culture (and TikTok) since Rosé's release, South Korea is hardly the only country with party tricks up its sleeve. Drinking games have existed nearly as long as imbibing itself , after all. To help ready you for a lifetime of socializing, here are 13 drinking games from around the globe to play (which should always be enjoyed responsibly).

