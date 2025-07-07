Is Panera Bread's 'You Pick Two' Actually A Good Deal?

Whether you're in a hurry or simply need to unwind with a good cup of coffee and a tasty lunch, Panera's "You Pick Two" meal deal can be the way to go. But for some customers, the combo may not actually save them a few bucks. Panera's combo deal features two half portions of either a salad, soup, or sandwich to make one complete dish (along with a complimentary apple, baguette slice or kettle chips).

However, a discussion on social media has questioned if the promotion is actually cheaper than buying the items separately. A Reddit user brought up the subject on a Panera subreddit, and one person believed that the promo was a scam. "It basically gives the illusion of a good deal and it appeals to most people looking for a discount, when really you're only paying 1-2 dollars off two different items and you are still spending a fortune," a user responded. "If you want something cheap i would recommend the Panera duets." Someone else argued that it is a cheaper deal, and it essentially discounts the two items just slightly. Another user explained that the "You Pick Two" is the only somewhat reasonably-priced thing the fast-food chain offers.