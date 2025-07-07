Is Panera Bread's 'You Pick Two' Actually A Good Deal?
Whether you're in a hurry or simply need to unwind with a good cup of coffee and a tasty lunch, Panera's "You Pick Two" meal deal can be the way to go. But for some customers, the combo may not actually save them a few bucks. Panera's combo deal features two half portions of either a salad, soup, or sandwich to make one complete dish (along with a complimentary apple, baguette slice or kettle chips).
However, a discussion on social media has questioned if the promotion is actually cheaper than buying the items separately. A Reddit user brought up the subject on a Panera subreddit, and one person believed that the promo was a scam. "It basically gives the illusion of a good deal and it appeals to most people looking for a discount, when really you're only paying 1-2 dollars off two different items and you are still spending a fortune," a user responded. "If you want something cheap i would recommend the Panera duets." Someone else argued that it is a cheaper deal, and it essentially discounts the two items just slightly. Another user explained that the "You Pick Two" is the only somewhat reasonably-priced thing the fast-food chain offers.
What is the price difference between the combo vs. individual items?
Say someone orders the Smokehouse BBQ sandwich as a whole single item and the price listed is $11. But when you add a half sandwich and a side of the Southwest Chicken Ranch salad for the "You Pick Two," the cost rounds out to $16. The extra free item of chips, bread, or an apple is also added with the total. Now if you decide to just get the half portion of the BBQ hero, the price is $8. If you purchase the half salad by itself without the combo deal, the cost is $10.
While menu prices vary per item, the "You Pick Two" could be a vital money-saving hack if one wants to buy more expensive dishes such as the flatbread pizzas, chicken Caesar salad or the steak and mozzarella sandwich. One could get a half steak sandwich and half Caesar for $15, which is slightly cheaper than ordering two separately.