Trader Joe's No Longer Offers A Beloved Variety Of Frozen Indian Flatbread

When someone hears the words "Indian flatbread," their minds usually go to naan bread. So, it'd make sense if, when you're stocking up on frozen Indian meals from Trader Joe's, you grab a bag of its frozen Tandoori Naan. But not long ago, there was another variety of Indian flatbread available in Trader Joe's freezer: Malabari Paratha.

The main difference between naan and paratha is that, unlike the delicacy that is naan, there isn't just one way to make paratha. Trader Joe's Malabari Paratha adopted the Malabar region's style of not only including cow and buffalo milk in its recipe, but also rolling the dough into a circular, cinnamon roll-like shape before flattening and pan-frying them. In our ranking of 25 Indian foods from Trader Joe's, the Malabari Paratha surprised us with its depth of flavor. We found it to be flaky, reminiscent of croissants, and described it as tasting much fancier than it appeared.

Although we felt that minced garlic made the product pop even more, that wasn't the only way to enhance the paratha. Some Trader Joe's shoppers paired the dish with its bagged, premade Yellow Tadka Dal for an easy — and particularly affordable — weekday lunch. Others enjoyed it for breakfast as the bread for their French toast, while some spread it with their choice of sauce or chutney.