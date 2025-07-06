What Kind Of Fish Is In Jack In The Box's Fish Sandwich?

Jack in the Box might not be known for seafood, but once Lent rolls around, it tosses a crispy fish sandwich into the mix — and it's not half bad. The sandwich comes stacked with a panko-breaded white fish fillet, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, and a soft, toasted bun. But what's behind that golden crunch? It's Alaskan pollock, a go-to fish for fast food joints across the country.

This isn't a one-hit wonder either. Jack in the Box also uses pollock in its fish wraps, which toss in cheddar, pickles, and even jalapeños for a spicier twist. It's a smart move since pollock is mild, versatile, and holds up well in all kinds of formats.

Jack in the Box sources its fish from Trident Seafoods, a major supplier based in Seattle with deep roots in commercial fishing. Because pollock is affordable and wild-caught, Jack in the Box can sell its sandwich for as low as $2.99 in some markets — a solid deal compared to McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, which tends to cost a bit more.