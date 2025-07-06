What Kind Of Fish Is In Jack In The Box's Fish Sandwich?
Jack in the Box might not be known for seafood, but once Lent rolls around, it tosses a crispy fish sandwich into the mix — and it's not half bad. The sandwich comes stacked with a panko-breaded white fish fillet, shredded lettuce, tartar sauce, and a soft, toasted bun. But what's behind that golden crunch? It's Alaskan pollock, a go-to fish for fast food joints across the country.
This isn't a one-hit wonder either. Jack in the Box also uses pollock in its fish wraps, which toss in cheddar, pickles, and even jalapeños for a spicier twist. It's a smart move since pollock is mild, versatile, and holds up well in all kinds of formats.
Jack in the Box sources its fish from Trident Seafoods, a major supplier based in Seattle with deep roots in commercial fishing. Because pollock is affordable and wild-caught, Jack in the Box can sell its sandwich for as low as $2.99 in some markets — a solid deal compared to McDonald's Filet-O-Fish, which tends to cost a bit more.
Why fast food chains stick with Alaskan pollock
If you've had a fish sandwich from almost any major chain — think McDonald's, Wendy's, or White Castle — chances are you've eaten Alaskan pollock. It's everywhere, as seen in our ranking of fast food fish sandwiches. That's because it checks all the boxes: it's budget-friendly, easy to work with, and doesn't have an overpowering fishy flavor. It's part of the cod family and grows fast, which helps with sustainability and consistent supply.
Pollock works seamlessly with breading, sauces, or toppings, which makes it a reliable pick for chains trying to please a wide range of taste buds. It's used in everything from frozen fish sticks to the base of imitation crab.
Health-wise, it's a solid catch. Pollock is low in fat and mercury and also packs in protein, vitamin B12, and omega-3s. And because it's wild-caught in the clean waters of Alaska, it skips a lot of the concerns that come with farmed fish. All in all, it's a practical, safe bet for fast food — which is why you'll keep seeing it on menus year after year.