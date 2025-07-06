The Worst Store-Bought Jarred Jalapeños Are Missing The Heat

The Trader Joe's jalapeños seem to be a fairly new offering, with a Reddit thread posted in April 2025 calling them a "new find." Prior to this, Trader Joe's main jalapeño offering seemed to be its Hot & Sweet Jalapeños, though it also offered dried Crispy Jalapeño Pieces. Along with the new offering, the Hot & Sweet Jalapeños received a new label, and some shoppers were of the opinion that the recipe was refreshed as well, with many complaining that they didn't taste the same.

Perhaps because loyal Trader Joe's shoppers were comparing the new jalapeños to the chain's previous selection, many did not share the negative view that Maxwell had of them. User u/TJs_in_the_City, who made the original post, said in the comments that the jalapeños were "V basic, but nice to have the option when shopping TJ's. Hot & sweet are not my household's jam." Another user, u/Tinselcat33, wrote, "I love both of these. I brought a jar of the pickled jalapeños to work and struggle to find a meal that they do not improve." As with most things, it really comes down to personal preference; if you like an acidic taste and don't care for a kick of spice, the Trader Joe's jalapeños may be a fine choice for you. But there are much better options for those who want the classic spice in their peppers, such as Tasting Table's top choice in our ranking.