These Store-Bought Jarred Jalapeños Are For Those Who Can Handle The Heat

Few ingredients in your refrigerator will pack a flavor punch quite like jarred jalapeños. Easily one of the most underrated pickled items, jalapeños bring a salty, acidic, and spicy kick to anything they are paired with, and are surprisingly versatile given their strong flavor. There are a ton of jarred pepper brands on the market, but only a few that can be categorized as absolute must-haves. We recently ranked 8 store-bought jarred jalapeño brands to figure out which one is most worth your time and money. The brand that took our top spot is Trappey's hot sliced jalapeño peppers.

These jarred jalapeños delivered everything you could possibly want from a pickled pepper—crisp, briny, and oh-so-spicy—our mouths are watering just thinking about them. Beyond that, though, we appreciated the nuanced flavors that compliment the spice and acid of these peppers. The texture also earned these jalapeños their place at number one. The snappy crunch was comparable to that of a fresh pepper and added a pleasant sensory element. All in all, we'd happily grab these over any other jarred jalapeños on the shelf. Be warned, though, that these peppers seriously deliver on the spice factor and are not for the faint of heart.