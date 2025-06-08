These Store-Bought Jarred Jalapeños Are For Those Who Can Handle The Heat
Few ingredients in your refrigerator will pack a flavor punch quite like jarred jalapeños. Easily one of the most underrated pickled items, jalapeños bring a salty, acidic, and spicy kick to anything they are paired with, and are surprisingly versatile given their strong flavor. There are a ton of jarred pepper brands on the market, but only a few that can be categorized as absolute must-haves. We recently ranked 8 store-bought jarred jalapeño brands to figure out which one is most worth your time and money. The brand that took our top spot is Trappey's hot sliced jalapeño peppers.
These jarred jalapeños delivered everything you could possibly want from a pickled pepper—crisp, briny, and oh-so-spicy—our mouths are watering just thinking about them. Beyond that, though, we appreciated the nuanced flavors that compliment the spice and acid of these peppers. The texture also earned these jalapeños their place at number one. The snappy crunch was comparable to that of a fresh pepper and added a pleasant sensory element. All in all, we'd happily grab these over any other jarred jalapeños on the shelf. Be warned, though, that these peppers seriously deliver on the spice factor and are not for the faint of heart.
What other reviewers say about Trappey's brand jalapeños
We aren't the only ones that were impressed with Trappey's hot jalapeños, as the brand also has many fans online. One reviewer said, "I grew up eating these peppers and no other jalapeños can compare! They're crunchy, so, so fresh and deliciously spicy." It seems that Trappey's superior texture is what earns them so much high praise, with one Reddit user even describing them as "the crispiest of them all." This special texture may be due to Trappey's cold packed pickling process. According to the brand's website, none of the Trappey's peppers are cooked or exposed to heat. Instead, they are packed in cold, distilled vinegar, a process that maintains the bright color and crisp texture of the fresh peppers.
Pickled jalapeños are, of course, excellent additions to nachos, burgers, and hot dogs. But, what about a homemade jalapeño ranch, mayo, or aioli? As summer rolls in, a spicy pickled pepper brine is the perfect way to bring a little zing to a meat marinade before throwing it on the grill. Some of your favorite boozy beverages could use a kick of salt and spice, too. A splash of Trappey's hot jalapeño brine brings brightness and acidity to a light beer or bloody mary. They also make an excellent addition to the TikTok "filthy martini" trend, where users are incorporating things like olive oil, black pepper, capers, blue cheese—and, yes, pickled jalapeños—into a classic dirty martini. Whatever you use them for, we can assure you that Trappey's brand jalapeños are the best of the best.