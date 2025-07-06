Jazz Up Homemade Sushi Rice Using This Popular Seasoning

Everything bagel seasoning has become a mainstay ingredient in dishes. Yet, adding it into sushi rice might be one of the most creative ways you have yet to think of using everything bagel seasoning. The savory blend contains poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt. Japanese cuisine often uses many similar seasonings in their cooking, which makes the spice a mouthwatering option in sushi rolls.

Everything bagel seasoning can elevate sushi rice in several ways. For example, the sesame seeds can add a salty and nutty taste to the rice, enhancing sushi roll fillings such as tuna and salmon. The notes of garlic and onion also add a bold and savory kick to the rice, and even pair well with the fresh taste of vegetable fillings. Additionally, the black poppy seeds and beige sesame kernels give the rolls a pop of color. Plus, their pebble-like texture also adds a crunchy consistency.

While you can pick up a batch of everything bagel seasoning mix at any grocery store, it's also cheap and simple to whip up the combination from scratch. The ingredients are easy to find and you may even already have them stacked in your spice rack. By simply sprinkling some into rice or encrusting sushi in the mixture, the blend adds a touch of sophistication in an uncomplicated way.