Jazz Up Homemade Sushi Rice Using This Popular Seasoning
Everything bagel seasoning has become a mainstay ingredient in dishes. Yet, adding it into sushi rice might be one of the most creative ways you have yet to think of using everything bagel seasoning. The savory blend contains poppy seeds, sesame seeds, dried garlic, dried onion, and salt. Japanese cuisine often uses many similar seasonings in their cooking, which makes the spice a mouthwatering option in sushi rolls.
Everything bagel seasoning can elevate sushi rice in several ways. For example, the sesame seeds can add a salty and nutty taste to the rice, enhancing sushi roll fillings such as tuna and salmon. The notes of garlic and onion also add a bold and savory kick to the rice, and even pair well with the fresh taste of vegetable fillings. Additionally, the black poppy seeds and beige sesame kernels give the rolls a pop of color. Plus, their pebble-like texture also adds a crunchy consistency.
While you can pick up a batch of everything bagel seasoning mix at any grocery store, it's also cheap and simple to whip up the combination from scratch. The ingredients are easy to find and you may even already have them stacked in your spice rack. By simply sprinkling some into rice or encrusting sushi in the mixture, the blend adds a touch of sophistication in an uncomplicated way.
How to introduce everything bagel seasoning into homemade sushi
Skipping a trip to the restaurant and making sushi at your own abode is easier than you think. The seasoning can be used for two different types of sushi: uramaki and maki. Also known as "inside-out" sushi, uramaki contains rice on the outside, allowing the everything bagel spices to be showcased. For successful uramaki rolls, remember the key to making perfect sushi rice every time is to mix the grains with rice vinegar until they're sticky, before spreading the concoction onto a seaweed sheet. Then, add in fillings, roll into a log, and coat in seasoning. The recommended amount is to add 2 to 3 teaspoons of the blend. Encrusting Philadelphia, Boston, or California uramaki rolls in everything bagel seasoning are all delicious options for a Japanese-inspired date night.
For maki, seaweed covers the outside of the roll and contains rice and fillings on the inside. When making this type of sushi, the everything bagel blend works best when just a small amount is sprinkled into the inner portion of the roll. The seasoning can be mixed directly into the sticky rice or in soft fillings such as cream cheese or mashed avocado. The seasoning also pairs well with fillings like cucumber, spicy tuna, or tamagoyaki (sweet omelet). You can even top off the finished maki rolls with a light dusting of everything bagel seasoning to add extra flavor.