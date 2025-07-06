The Type Of Oil Wendy's Uses On Its Fries And Chicken

Wendy's is classic American fast food fare, meaning it fries up french fries and various forms of chicken, among other offerings like hamburgers and salad. These items have to be cooked in oil, obviously, but not all oils are created equal. There are lots of different classifications when it comes to oil, from refined and blended to light and virgin. Luckily, when it comes to Wendy's fries and potatoes, we don't have to guess what kind of oil they're cooked in, as the website tells us.

The ingredients list on Wendy's website says that the chain's fries contain vegetable oil (soybean, canola, and/or cottonseed oils. Later on in the ingredients list, it also mentions that corn oil may be used. Given the different types of oils mentioned in the list, we can assume that Wendy's uses a blended oil, which is simply a mixture of different oils. This makes sense, as most products labeled "vegetable oil" are blended. Since all the included oils are vegetable oils and the fries' only other ingredients are potatoes and sea salt, this means that Wendy's fries are vegetarian. However, an FAQ on Wendy's website notes that they may have cross-contamination with chicken nuggets.

Similarly, the ingredients list on Wendy's website states that the breading for its classic chicken sandwich is set and cooked in hydrogenated soybean, canola, corn, or cottonseed oils. However, this item is obviously not vegetarian-friendly, and unlike some of the best fast food chains for vegetarians, Wendy's does not offer any meat alternatives.