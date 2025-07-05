The Fast Food Chain Martha Stewart Prefers Over Others

Among all of the facts you should know about Martha Stewart, one is quite evident to everybody: She's almost always busy. Whether maintaining engaging social media pages, appearing as a guest on talk shows, or starring in commercials with Snoop Dogg, Stewart leads a fast-paced lifestyle. So, like all of us common folk, when Stewart needs a quick bite on the go, she has a favorite fast food restaurant that she'll visit ... but it's not your run-of-the-mill burger joint.

In a recent interview with Delish, Stewart revealed that Sweetgreen is her favorite fast food restaurant. However, she also appreciates the food from Shake Shack, which she considers as "marginally better than other burger chains." Stewart did clarify that although she appreciates these two chains, she is "not one to stop on the road and have a hamburger or whatever else that people have."

The article enigmatically mentions that Stewart had a brief obsession with KFC, but the fascination quickly died when she learned how to recreate its crispy chicken at home. Stewart noted that she prefers the pleasure of recreating fast food meals in her own kitchen, where she can control the "ingredients and nutritional value," since low-quality foodstuffs are a major factor in what steers her away from typical fast food.