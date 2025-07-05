The Fast Food Chain Martha Stewart Prefers Over Others
Among all of the facts you should know about Martha Stewart, one is quite evident to everybody: She's almost always busy. Whether maintaining engaging social media pages, appearing as a guest on talk shows, or starring in commercials with Snoop Dogg, Stewart leads a fast-paced lifestyle. So, like all of us common folk, when Stewart needs a quick bite on the go, she has a favorite fast food restaurant that she'll visit ... but it's not your run-of-the-mill burger joint.
In a recent interview with Delish, Stewart revealed that Sweetgreen is her favorite fast food restaurant. However, she also appreciates the food from Shake Shack, which she considers as "marginally better than other burger chains." Stewart did clarify that although she appreciates these two chains, she is "not one to stop on the road and have a hamburger or whatever else that people have."
The article enigmatically mentions that Stewart had a brief obsession with KFC, but the fascination quickly died when she learned how to recreate its crispy chicken at home. Stewart noted that she prefers the pleasure of recreating fast food meals in her own kitchen, where she can control the "ingredients and nutritional value," since low-quality foodstuffs are a major factor in what steers her away from typical fast food.
Sweetgreen is Martha Stewart's favorite fast food chain
Martha Stewart's preferences about the food she consumes may explain a lot about why she's a fan of the unconventionally nourishing fast food offerings from Sweetgreen. In 2007, the chain was launched in Washington D.C. by three freshly graduated college students, who shared a mission to reimagine the way fast food works by offering genuinely healthy meals quickly. The menu contains items like the Fish Taco Bowl with miso glazed salmon, as well as an array of colorful salads, all of which are in alignment with Stewart's favorite foods. Shake Shack also focuses on providing higher-quality ingredients in its food, which may justify Stewart's stance on this burger chain.
Stewart's remarks about fast food coincide with another recent interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show," where she revealed that "I have never ordered in," clarifying that given the choice, "I will go out, or I will not eat." So, there will be no late-night Taco Bell orders or lazy Sunday afternoon Shake Shack delivery for this culinary icon. This confession is striking, given that Stewart appeared as the celebrity chef starring in Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2025 ad alongside singer Charli XCX, but hey — she's Martha Stewart. If anyone can get away with being a spokesperson for a service that she's never actually used, it's her.