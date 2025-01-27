The Celebrity Chef Starring In Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2025 Ad

It's official! In just a couple of weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their third consecutive Super Bowl — and, after winning the last two, they have their eyes fixed on a first-ever "three-peat." But, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to make it easy. After their narrow defeat against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023, the team is going to be hungry. Those of you watching from home, however, are sure to be well-fed around the TV — surrounded by guacamole and chips, chicken wings, and many screaming fans. And, while the Eagles and Chiefs fans go head to head, those of you who are less invested in the sport will have your heads turned towards another looming comeback: the Uber Eats commercial.

Uber Eats had the most memorable Super Bowl commercial in 2024. The ad featured instantly recognizable celebrities along with just the right amount of controversy, and this year for Super Bowl 2025, Uber Eats is coming back with an ad that is sure to get people talking again. Starring celebrity chef Martha Stewart and pop singer Charli XCX, the ad shows the two sitting together with an Uber Eats bag in front of them, chanting the words "We listen and we don't judge." The dialogue is a re-enactment of a recent TikTok trend, where couples record themselves making honest admissions in what's supposed to be a safe space. However, much like the couples on the internet, Stewart and Charli's admissions quickly turned south.

