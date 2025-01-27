The Celebrity Chef Starring In Uber Eats' Super Bowl 2025 Ad
It's official! In just a couple of weeks, the Kansas City Chiefs will be playing in their third consecutive Super Bowl — and, after winning the last two, they have their eyes fixed on a first-ever "three-peat." But, the Philadelphia Eagles aren't going to make it easy. After their narrow defeat against the Chiefs in Super Bowl 2023, the team is going to be hungry. Those of you watching from home, however, are sure to be well-fed around the TV — surrounded by guacamole and chips, chicken wings, and many screaming fans. And, while the Eagles and Chiefs fans go head to head, those of you who are less invested in the sport will have your heads turned towards another looming comeback: the Uber Eats commercial.
Uber Eats had the most memorable Super Bowl commercial in 2024. The ad featured instantly recognizable celebrities along with just the right amount of controversy, and this year for Super Bowl 2025, Uber Eats is coming back with an ad that is sure to get people talking again. Starring celebrity chef Martha Stewart and pop singer Charli XCX, the ad shows the two sitting together with an Uber Eats bag in front of them, chanting the words "We listen and we don't judge." The dialogue is a re-enactment of a recent TikTok trend, where couples record themselves making honest admissions in what's supposed to be a safe space. However, much like the couples on the internet, Stewart and Charli's admissions quickly turned south.
Charli XCX who? Super Bowl what?
"We listen and we don't judge," say Martha Stewart and Charli XCX, together in unison, between firing their honest shots at each other. Stewart started first stating, "Honestly, Charli, when my agent first sent me your name I thought it was the wifi password." Charli responded, "Well when my agent told me you were doing this, I thought you'd be doing the catering." Ouch — but, no judgment here. After stating the affirmation together again, the two continued on with Charli admitting she thought a "Super Bowl" was something she could order on Uber Eats. Stewart, on the other hand, thought it was "something else," although it's not clear exactly what she's referring to. The two giggle, and the video cuts — just not before Stewart says, "But, seriously, who are you again?"
The commercial is just one of many that Uber Eats has teased in the lead-up to the Super Bowl. Other ads feature Matthew McConaughey dressed as Mike Ditka of the Chicago Bears circa the 80s — with an Uber Eats bag and an authentic Chicago-style hot dog conveniently set next to him, presumably ordered to the scene to help get into character. Another ad teaser features British singer, Charli XCX, again, only this time she's following "brat summer" fashion by attempting to explain American football in night club terms, going as far as to describe the quarterback as the club bouncer. "He controls the vibe," she says. "Bad quarterback, bad vibe."