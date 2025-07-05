The Spoon Trick For Washing Your Sieve

There are tons of culinary uses for a sieve or fine mesh strainer. In addition to obvious tasks like straining foods or washing fruits and vegetables, you can use your sieve for more specialized tasks. Your sieve can be the key to pour-over coffee without a fancy setup, it can fill in as a flour sifter in a pinch, you can even use a sieve to steam pork buns. And that's just scratching the surface. The trouble is, while a sieve's unique structure — essentially a bowl of fine wire mesh — makes it very useful, it also makes it a real bear to clean. Or, at least, it did, before you started rinsing your sieve off the back of a spoon.

The trouble with cleaning a sieve is that, when you soap it up, all the little gaps in the mesh fill with suds, and rinsing it fully clean is a real challenge. It takes countless passes under the faucet to clear all that soap off. Even if your sink has a sprayer, it still pales in comparison to this simple hack of running the faucet over the back of a spoon. Water pouring from the faucet hits the spoon and spreads out in a dome shape. If you flip your sieve upside down, the water cascades perfectly over the spoon and down all sides of the strainer, rinsing it clean and saving you loads of time, energy, and water.