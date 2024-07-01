Strain Your Batter For Smoother Homemade Crepes

Whether you're a fan of Nutella and banana flavors or more savory versions, crepes are one of morning's best — and most versatile — breakfasts. Making your own crepes can be as simple or as intricate as you'd like, though no matter your preferred toppings, don't forget one crucial step. In general, it's best to strain your crepe batter before you add any heat, which will enhance the texture of your finished breakfast.

In fact, straining crepe batter is important because it rids your food of any potential lumps. When you originally mix together a crepe batter, flour may create clumps, which are best removed via straining. Generally, you'll want to aim for a thin, smooth crepe batter, perfect for rolled-up crepes.

As for how, exactly, to strain your batter, the process requires little extra effort on the part of the home chef. Simply grab a sieve or strainer, and incorporate one extra step to your favorite crepe recipe. Running your mixed batter through a sieve will smooth it out and remove pesky air pockets, so your end product — a warm, smooth crepe — both looks and tastes cohesive.