The Simple Sieve Trick For Cooking Pork Buns Without A Steamer

Imagine the joy of biting into a hot, freshly made pork bun: The soft, pillowy dough gives way to a succulent and savory meat filling, creating a moment of total bliss. Pork buns – char siu bao – a beloved treat in Asian cuisine, have won the hearts of food lovers worldwide. Yet, for many home cooks, the thought of recreating these magical buns in their own kitchens can feel daunting. Not only is the process quite detailed, but, there's also the need for a bamboo steamer, an appliance not everyone has on hand. Luckily, there's a simple kitchen hack that can help you achieve that soft, fluffy texture with nothing more than a common sieve and a pot. It will work on store-bought buns, too, of course.

At first glance, a sieve might not seem much of a substitute for a steamer, but with a little ingenuity, it performs remarkably well. The reason that the everyday kitchen tool you probably use to rinse vegetables or drain pasta can stand in for a steamer comes down to its basic function: allowing steam to pass through.

When placed over a pot of boiling water, the sieve mimics the steaming environment a traditional steamer basket creates. The holes in the meshwork allow steam to circulate freely, ensuring the buns are cooked evenly and thoroughly. This method not only offers a practical solution for those without a steamer but also highlights the versatility of everyday kitchen tools just like with the colander trick.