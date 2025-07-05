Horror Enthusiasts Can Scratch Their Post-Apocalyptic Itch At This Iowa Burger Joint
If you're a horror fan and find yourself in Des Moines, Iowa, there's a particular establishment that you might want to visit to satisfy your goriest burger cravings. Zombie Burger offers some of the most original burgers served in the United States and checks quite a few boxes when it comes to delivering a fresh concept, an inventive menu, a super fun vibe, and delicious, aesthetically-pleasing meals that can be proudly shared on the 'Gram. Suffice it to say that this isn't your typical fast food set-up.
Unexpected ingredients are par for the course in what Zombie Burger proudly calls a "post apocalyptic chic" dining room. Puns are plentiful here, as the "GOREmet" restaurant plays with the nostalgia of 1970s roadside burger stands while delivering custom cut burgers served on artisan buns. Homemade shakes delight diners of all ages, while adults can sneak an order of one of the boozier, spiked versions when no one is looking.
The menu is designed as a printed fake newspaper complete with updates on the ongoing zombie invasion. In addition to a generous lineup of burgers and sandwiches with creative names like the Undead Elvis, Juan of the Dead, and Planet Terror; guests can also sink their teeth into deep-fried hot dogs known as rippers and loaded fries. Beer on tap and a wide selection of bottled options refresh mouths in between bites too. It's crucial to keep an open mind while making choices (and admiring your surroundings). While peanut butter, bacon, and banana on a burger may sound unappealing, the taste could surprise you.
Scary has never tasted this good
Those craving serious comfort food will surely be tempted to try burgers served on breaded and deep-fried mac and cheese buns, topped with even more cheddar cheese, caramelized red onions, mayo, bacon, and an additional spoonful of delicious mac and cheese just to make sure you really get your fill. Fry Baskets are substantial, so you may not even need multiple orders to accommodate your group, but you'll definitely want the Zombie or cheese sauce for dipping — and, of course, plenty of napkins. Meat-free guests also have plenty of options to dig into, as vegan burgers like the Negan and the Undead Glen are set between a vegan bun, and chili can be catered to vegan palates too. Add an order of fried Brussels sprouts or a salad, to up the plant quotient.
The brand boasts several locations, an on-the-go ordering station known as Zombie Burger and Drink Lab in the East Village for sit-down drinks and meals, and the Zombie Burger and Shake Lab located in Jordan Creek Mall in West Des Moines. For parents with children who have nerves of steel, one kid aged 12 or under can eat for free on Tuesdays at the East Village location as long as an adult has ordered either a burger or a salad (additional little ones dine for half price). They won't find it tough to sit still either, given the eye-catching zombie murals on the walls. Seating can be tricky, but you can always browse the merch while you wait, to take a bit of zombie lore home with you.