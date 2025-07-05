Horror Enthusiasts Can Scratch Their Post-Apocalyptic Itch At This Iowa Burger Joint

If you're a horror fan and find yourself in Des Moines, Iowa, there's a particular establishment that you might want to visit to satisfy your goriest burger cravings. Zombie Burger offers some of the most original burgers served in the United States and checks quite a few boxes when it comes to delivering a fresh concept, an inventive menu, a super fun vibe, and delicious, aesthetically-pleasing meals that can be proudly shared on the 'Gram. Suffice it to say that this isn't your typical fast food set-up.

Unexpected ingredients are par for the course in what Zombie Burger proudly calls a "post apocalyptic chic" dining room. Puns are plentiful here, as the "GOREmet" restaurant plays with the nostalgia of 1970s roadside burger stands while delivering custom cut burgers served on artisan buns. Homemade shakes delight diners of all ages, while adults can sneak an order of one of the boozier, spiked versions when no one is looking.

The menu is designed as a printed fake newspaper complete with updates on the ongoing zombie invasion. In addition to a generous lineup of burgers and sandwiches with creative names like the Undead Elvis, Juan of the Dead, and Planet Terror; guests can also sink their teeth into deep-fried hot dogs known as rippers and loaded fries. Beer on tap and a wide selection of bottled options refresh mouths in between bites too. It's crucial to keep an open mind while making choices (and admiring your surroundings). While peanut butter, bacon, and banana on a burger may sound unappealing, the taste could surprise you.