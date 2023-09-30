Fried Brussels Sprout Leaves Are The Savory Snack You Need To Try
When cutting up vegetables, there are little scraps that we toss into the trash or compost because we think they're of no use. However, some of these little pieces are perfectly edible. The leaves that encase Brussels sprouts fall off incessantly when chopped up; yet instead of tossing them, set them to make a savory snack for later.
If you've ever let some of the leaves make their way into the pan or air fryer when heating up Brussels sprouts, you'll know they can make a delicious, crispy snack on their own. Sprinkle a little sea salt and a dash of vinegar for some tangy chips or opt for a sweet and spicy take with honey and chili.
Aside from being an addictive snack, crispy Brussels sprout leaves can serve as a crunchy topping for salads, ramen, or grain bowls. The next time you make a batch of maple bacon Brussels sprouts, save the remnants to make some fried Brussels sprouts leaves.
How to make fried Brussels sprout leaves
Fill a tall pot with a few inches of vegetable or peanut oil that will be enough to deep fry all the Brussels sprout leaves. While the oil is heating, ensure that all the leaves are completely dry.
Once the oil is hot enough, lower the Brussels sprout leaves into the pot using a spider strainer. Since the leaves are thin, they'll cook within 15 seconds. Drop them onto a plate covered with paper towels and gently pat off the excess oil. Sprinkle salt and spices afterward and let them cool down slightly before eating.
If you're not keen on deep frying the Brussels sprout leaves, you can place them in the oven or air fryer. With the oven or air fryer preheating to 325 degrees Fahrenheit, pour olive oil, salt, black pepper, paprika, and garlic powder into a bowl. Stir together and pour the Brussels sprout leaves in, massaging them with your hands, and lleave them in the oven or air fryer for 10 to 15 minutes, or until the leaves are crisp and golden brown.