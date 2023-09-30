Fried Brussels Sprout Leaves Are The Savory Snack You Need To Try

When cutting up vegetables, there are little scraps that we toss into the trash or compost because we think they're of no use. However, some of these little pieces are perfectly edible. The leaves that encase Brussels sprouts fall off incessantly when chopped up; yet instead of tossing them, set them to make a savory snack for later.

If you've ever let some of the leaves make their way into the pan or air fryer when heating up Brussels sprouts, you'll know they can make a delicious, crispy snack on their own. Sprinkle a little sea salt and a dash of vinegar for some tangy chips or opt for a sweet and spicy take with honey and chili.

Aside from being an addictive snack, crispy Brussels sprout leaves can serve as a crunchy topping for salads, ramen, or grain bowls. The next time you make a batch of maple bacon Brussels sprouts, save the remnants to make some fried Brussels sprouts leaves.