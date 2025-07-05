This Grocery Store's Potato Chip Is Virtually Tasteless

Major supermarkets offer store-brand products that are a fraction of the price of their name-brand counterparts. While some stores manage to pull off worthwhile dupes, others fall short. Potato chips are just one snack that most grocery brands produce to varying degrees of success. We sampled 16 store-brand potato chips, ranking them on texture and flavor, and determined that Kroger's Crispy and Crunchy Ripples were anything but tasty.

In every category, Kroger's Crispy and Crunchy Ripples fail. Starting with the ratio of potato to salt. Whether or not tasteless potatoes were used to make these potato chips is up for debate. But, even fresh and flavorful spuds would be no match for the excessive coating of salt that these chips contained. In addition to an intense saltiness, the abundance of oil used to fry these chips left an unpleasant greasiness on our fingers and a bad aftertaste in our mouths.

While the chips certainly live up to their crispy and crunchy description, Kroger may have taken texture too far as the snack was actually painful to eat. The chips' hard texture and sharp edges destroyed the tops of our mouths and any stray shards tended to jut into our gums as we chewed. This was only made worse with the chip's excessive amount of salt, adding insult to injury.