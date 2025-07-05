Bread Chicken Without Eggs While Boosting The Flavor With This Tangy Dressing

Dredging stations can be dry-wet-dry or simply wet-dry, but an egg wash is the common wet dredge that binds the crunchy outer breading of chicken. While eggs are a great binding agent with their own richness, ranch dressing is the swap you should make for breaded chicken that's moist and extra flavorful. As a mayo-based salad dressing, ranch has the richness and binding power of eggs built in with so many other flavorful and textural attributes to contribute to your next chicken breading. Ranch is bursting with tanginess from buttermilk or Greek yogurt, aromatic brightness from onion powder, garlic and celery, and a fresh savoriness from herbs like dill and parsley. You can use our very own buttermilk ranch dressing recipe or choose from the countless brands of ranch dressing at your local grocery store (our favorite bottled ranch dressing happens to be from Trader Joe's).

Ranch dressing is a premade, multi-ingredient wet dredge that will bind breadcrumbs, keep chicken moist in the oven, frying pan, or air fryer, and complement the savoriness of the chicken with a zingy, complex flavor profile. The swap for eggs is simple. All you need to do is create a dredging station with a shallow bowl of ranch dressing and a bowl of breadcrumbs. Pat the chicken dry before enveloping it in the dressing, ensuring there is an even coating before placing it in the breadcrumbs.