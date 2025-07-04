Store Greens Like This For A Clean, Crisp Salad Every Time

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Leafy greens encompass dozens of types of lettuce that you can combine or enjoy alone in countless salads. Unfortunately, these delicate greens have a short shelf life, especially if you don't store them correctly. To help you avoid mushy, soggy, sad lettuce leaves, we consulted Chef Megan McCarthy, the edible garden chef at the Atlanta Botanical Garden. She's also the founder of Healthy Eating 101, and an ambassador for The Foundation for Fresh Produce. Hopefully, her tips for storing greens will increase the appearance, flavor, and texture of salads on your weekly meal plan.

According to Chef McCarthy, storage starts with washing and drying your greens thoroughly. "I like to spin my greens dry in a salad spinner, or you can wrap them in paper towels and store them in a loosely sealed plastic bag or container in the refrigerator," McCarthy says, adding, "Try not to put too much into the storage container to prevent wilting." Stored this way, she says most greens will stay fresh and crisp for anywhere from three to five days.

Washing lettuce rids it of gritty debris, but residual moisture is the enemy of crisp lettuce. A salad spinner like this one by Oxo Good Grips is the most efficient tool for washing and drying large quantities of lettuce. Plus, you can use the salad spinner for other veggies, too! The paper towels will absorb any extra moisture the salad spinner doesn't eliminate as the leaves sit in the fridge. If the leaves are packed too tightly, air won't be able to circulate around them to keep them dry.