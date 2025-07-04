How Store-Bought Chocolate Milk Is Actually Made

For lots of people, a cold glass of chocolate milk might bring back fond memories of after-school snacks or childhood brunches. You might have even been told that it's milked from brown cows, which is a funny myth that a surprising number of people carry to adulthood. The reality behind the branded chocolate milk you find at grocery stores is far simpler, though perhaps less magical depending on how you look at it.

Chocolate milk starts as regular, white milk taken from ordinary dairy cows. After it's undergone the routine processing steps (separation, pasteurization, and homogenization), the milk would then be taken away for flavoring. But dairies don't add cocoa powder one tablespoon at a time like us at home. They need to pump out thousands of gallons of chocolate milk a day, so they need something a bit more efficient. The solution, as it turns out, is chocolate syrup.

First, they "bloom" cocoa powder in hot water to make what's called chocolate liquor, which is then sweetened and reduced into a thick, concentrated syrup. Next, chocolate milk producers combine processed milk with chocolate syrup in huge industrial mixers until nice and smooth, and, after bottling, you've got your ready-to-drink beverage!