This Frozen Chicken Burrito Is What Your Lunchtime Dreams Are Made Of

When's the last time you sat down for a long, leisurely lunch? Statistically speaking, chances are it's been a while. According to a NACS report from February, as modern foodies on the go seek convenience-oriented meal solutions, affordability (61%) and nutritional value (38%) are the top criteria on consumers' minds. For an offering that ticks all the boxes, look no further than Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito — the offering that came out on top in Tasting Table's ranking of nine frozen chicken burritos.

This first-place-winning burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, slow kettle-cooked pinto beans, brown rice, white cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, diced tomatoes and peppers, and Red's proprietary seasoning blend. Every ingredient is present and accounted for — or, at least, all the players make a strong team working together. As we mentioned in our review, "The combination of chicken and beans offered up a savory flavor profile that only got a boost from the cheese (not just cheddar, but also pepper jack). While the brown rice got lost in the sauce, I didn't feel like I was missing much by not tasting it in every single bite."

We heated all nine burrito contenders in the microwave (an even playing field), so foodies can be sure that Red's chicken burrito doesn't require any fancy cooking techniques to enjoy when their preciously limited lunch hour hits. The official Red's website recommends using an air fryer to heat this one, but we found it performed just fine in the microwave.