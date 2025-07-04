This Frozen Chicken Burrito Is What Your Lunchtime Dreams Are Made Of
When's the last time you sat down for a long, leisurely lunch? Statistically speaking, chances are it's been a while. According to a NACS report from February, as modern foodies on the go seek convenience-oriented meal solutions, affordability (61%) and nutritional value (38%) are the top criteria on consumers' minds. For an offering that ticks all the boxes, look no further than Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito — the offering that came out on top in Tasting Table's ranking of nine frozen chicken burritos.
This first-place-winning burrito is stuffed with grilled chicken, slow kettle-cooked pinto beans, brown rice, white cheddar and pepper jack cheeses, diced tomatoes and peppers, and Red's proprietary seasoning blend. Every ingredient is present and accounted for — or, at least, all the players make a strong team working together. As we mentioned in our review, "The combination of chicken and beans offered up a savory flavor profile that only got a boost from the cheese (not just cheddar, but also pepper jack). While the brown rice got lost in the sauce, I didn't feel like I was missing much by not tasting it in every single bite."
We heated all nine burrito contenders in the microwave (an even playing field), so foodies can be sure that Red's chicken burrito doesn't require any fancy cooking techniques to enjoy when their preciously limited lunch hour hits. The official Red's website recommends using an air fryer to heat this one, but we found it performed just fine in the microwave.
Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito belongs in your lunch bag
Red's Grilled Chicken & Cheddar Burrito packs 15 grams of protein and is made with chicken raised without antibiotics. Props to a convenience-centric frozen offering that still delivers in the nutrition department. A soft yet strong flour tortilla holds it all together, which we appreciate from the brand: "Red's burritos have proven to have consistently sturdy tortillas and tasty fillings, so those tended to rank higher overall."
We also appreciate the price point. A 5-ounce burrito costs $2.99 at a Target in Chicago — impressive value for such a substantial, hearty wrap. As one Reddit thread about Red's grilled chicken and cheddar burrito praises, "The filling on this burrito is just as flavorful as the steak & cheddar variety. The seasoning in this one complemented the chicken so well and everything meshed together nicely...They are quite filling as well."
We aren't the only ones loving this on-the-go lunch. Elsewhere online, customer reviews on the Red's website rave, "I have to say this is one of my go-tos. Lots of flavor, perfect snack or easy lunch/dinner," "This is my go-to lunch option," and "I ate this for my lunch with a side of jarred cantina salsa and left the lunch table feeling full and happy. Finding a full meal at such an affordable price (like $3) makes so much sense for my budget." Hungry for more? We have 14 tips for packing better school and work lunches to help busy foodies out.