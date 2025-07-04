How To Keep Pie Dough From Melting During The Summertime

A slice of apple or blueberry pie sweetened by a dollop of vanilla ice cream is as classic as baseball or any other American pastime. So, unfortunately, are the heatwaves that sweep in every June and refuse to depart until August or September. The sweltering temperatures are at odds with pie dough, but there are ways to keep the crust cool on the hottest of summer days.

Even if you follow all the best pie crust-making tips to a T, there's only so much you can do about the high temperatures that create an overly warm kitchen environment. Once-stretchy dough can easily turn soggy and lose its shape, and it all has to do with the butter. The fat is crucial for the texture of pie crust, and whatever happens to it, the dough will follow suit. Once your butter starts to melt before it even hits the oven, you can expect a pie crust that doesn't hold its shape.

One of the best tips for baking with butter is to keep it frozen when making the dough. That way, it'll melt when it's baked, keeping the dough intact. To maintain the coldness of the butter, you'll need to ensure all the other ingredients it comes in contact with have also been chilled. Refrigerate the flour, sugar, and salt beforehand, and opt for ice water when making the dough. Grate or slice the butter into large chunks, with a cold grater or knife, to keep the fat cool.