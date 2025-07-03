Elevate S'mores Like Ree Drummond With Just One Ingredient Twist

There are tons of ways to switch up how you make your s'mores. Each component of the beloved campfire treat can be elevated or tweaked to provide a unique take or a more flavorful one. From the Graham crackers or cookies you select to build upon to the chocolate or candy melted inside with the marshmallow, there are seemingly endless ways to adapt this recipe. Ree Drummond, however, has introduced a simple twist on how she uses one of the three key ingredients for a different dessert experience. As she shared on her Pioneer Woman blog, rather than placing the chocolate inside the s'mores, Drummond dips the marshmallow sandwich in melted chocolate.

By dipping the sweet treats in chocolate instead of sandwiching them inside, the dessert becomes easier to eat. The stretchy marshmallow is encased, and the chocolate is safely encompassing the sandwich and fully formed to it. When the chocolate is placed inside as slabs, it can sometimes not melt all the way and slip out of the s'more (among other common s'more mistakes). The wide surface area of melted chocolate also provides a unique opportunity to dress up the s'mores with toppings like chopped nuts and crushed cookies, which brings more color to the dessert.