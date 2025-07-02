What Exactly Is The 'Tom Cruise Cake'?

If you're a cake lover, you probably have a favorite flavor. From angel cake to a classic, decadent red velvet cake, there's no shortage of options. If you're Tom Cruise, however, then there's a clear winner: the white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. He orders between 300 and 400 per year, though he may not eat a single one himself.

The cake feeds 12 to 16 people, so it's a good size, and each one comes gift-boxed and personally addressed to the recipient from Cruise. Typically, the cakes are reserved for friends, family, and people Cruise has worked with or come to admire in the industry. Glen Powell, Cobie Smulders, Henry Cavill, and many more have received the cake when Cruise sends them out during the holiday season. By all accounts, they are the best bundt cakes most people have ever had.

Baker Karen Doan created the cake recipe, and it certainly sounds like the ultimate indulgence. It's a moist coconut bundt cake with white chocolate chunks, topped with cream cheese frosting and a layer of coconut flakes. It's definitely different from the traditional coconut cake but incredibly delicious. You can buy your own online for $129.95. Ordering during the off-season is the best idea since it's a small, family-owned bakery. During the holidays, when Cruise places his order, wait times increase. Trying to get one in December is tough, as the Doan's Bakery team works hard to keep up with the demand.