What Exactly Is The 'Tom Cruise Cake'?
If you're a cake lover, you probably have a favorite flavor. From angel cake to a classic, decadent red velvet cake, there's no shortage of options. If you're Tom Cruise, however, then there's a clear winner: the white chocolate coconut bundt cake from Doan's Bakery in Woodland Hills, California. He orders between 300 and 400 per year, though he may not eat a single one himself.
The cake feeds 12 to 16 people, so it's a good size, and each one comes gift-boxed and personally addressed to the recipient from Cruise. Typically, the cakes are reserved for friends, family, and people Cruise has worked with or come to admire in the industry. Glen Powell, Cobie Smulders, Henry Cavill, and many more have received the cake when Cruise sends them out during the holiday season. By all accounts, they are the best bundt cakes most people have ever had.
Baker Karen Doan created the cake recipe, and it certainly sounds like the ultimate indulgence. It's a moist coconut bundt cake with white chocolate chunks, topped with cream cheese frosting and a layer of coconut flakes. It's definitely different from the traditional coconut cake but incredibly delicious. You can buy your own online for $129.95. Ordering during the off-season is the best idea since it's a small, family-owned bakery. During the holidays, when Cruise places his order, wait times increase. Trying to get one in December is tough, as the Doan's Bakery team works hard to keep up with the demand.
How it became the Tom Cruise Cake
Tom Cruise isn't the first celebrity to fall in love with Doan's Bakery's white chocolate coconut bundt cake. Instead, Diane Keaton was the fan who inadvertently got Cruise hooked. Back in 2008, Keaton was making a movie called "Mad Money" with Katie Holmes. Keaton ended up with a cake she shared with Holmes, who was married to Tom Cruise at the time.
The cake obviously made an impression because Holmes and Cruise later hosted a party catered by Doan's Bakery. Ever since, Cruise has been mass-ordering the cakes to send to people over the holidays. It's a yearly tradition, and it seems like Cruise is pretty consistent with its recipients. In 2016, Kirsten Dunst — who was 11 years old when she met Cruise back in 1994 during "Interview with the Vampire" – claimed that she and her husband, actor Jesse Plemons, each receive a cake every year. That said, not everyone stays on the list, as Brooke Shields used to receive the cake until she suddenly stopped receiving it one year.
Cruise's reasoning for sending out the cake every festive season is simple. During an appearance on "The Late Late Show with James Corden," he explained that he loves sugar but can't eat it when he's training for movies. Instead, he likes to send out the cakes and listen to people describe their enjoyment. It's a kind of vicarious indulgence.