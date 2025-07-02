Why Adding Bananas To Your Smoothies Might Make Them Less Nutritious

It's easy to go bananas for bananas — they're cheap, available year-round, and boast an irresistibly-creamy texture. They're also a popular smoothie add-in. You showcase the flavorful yellow fruit as the star of the beverage or blend them frozen to thicken smoothies in a pinch. Unfortunately, bananas might actually have a negative impact on your drink's nutritional value, according to a 2023 study published in the journal Food and Function.

The study found that bananas can interfere with the absorption of certain beneficial compounds when paired with other fruits. Notably, when combined with flavanol-rich foods like berries (as in our strawberry banana oatmeal smoothie), the circulation of flavan-3-ols are significantly reduced in the body. Flavanols are naturally-occurring compounds found in many fruits, and they have some pretty valuable health benefits. They're antioxidants, anti-inflammatory, and support your heart health, just to name a few. So, it's not ideal that their effects are negated when bananas are in the mix.

But why does this happen? Well, when bananas come into contact with air, they release an enzyme called polyphenol oxidase (PPO). This chemical is responsible for bananas (plus some other fruits, like apples and pears) turning brown when cut open. It might seem like a superficial detail, but the enzyme impacts much more than just the fruit's appearance. The study found that PPO degrades flavanol compounds, reducing how much your body absorbs in the end.