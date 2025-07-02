There's One Cocktail You Should Never Order At Red Lobster

In addition to its famous lobsters and other seafood, Red Lobster offers a selection of signature cocktails. In keeping with the restaurant's seafood theme, many of the cocktails are tropical and fruity. Tasting Table sampled and ranked all of the signature cocktails available, and while we enjoyed many of Red Lobster's offerings (particularly the margarita flight), we found one to be inferior to the rest: the mango martini.

The mango martini is made of Absolut vodka, Grand Marnier, and mango puree. We had major gripes with the drink's mouthfeel, as we described the drink as "thick enough to compare it to a candy-like gazpacho or a mango sweet and sour sauce." The color was murky, and the vodka overpowered the mango taste, despite the fruit puree dominating the texture. We also felt the drink would be better with lime, or if the mango was infused rather than the puree being poorly mixed into the liquor. In its standard state, the reviewer explained, "I questioned why the mango martini made it on the menu at all."