There's One Cocktail You Should Never Order At Red Lobster
In addition to its famous lobsters and other seafood, Red Lobster offers a selection of signature cocktails. In keeping with the restaurant's seafood theme, many of the cocktails are tropical and fruity. Tasting Table sampled and ranked all of the signature cocktails available, and while we enjoyed many of Red Lobster's offerings (particularly the margarita flight), we found one to be inferior to the rest: the mango martini.
The mango martini is made of Absolut vodka, Grand Marnier, and mango puree. We had major gripes with the drink's mouthfeel, as we described the drink as "thick enough to compare it to a candy-like gazpacho or a mango sweet and sour sauce." The color was murky, and the vodka overpowered the mango taste, despite the fruit puree dominating the texture. We also felt the drink would be better with lime, or if the mango was infused rather than the puree being poorly mixed into the liquor. In its standard state, the reviewer explained, "I questioned why the mango martini made it on the menu at all."
How to make a better mango martini
If a mango martini sounds appealing but you don't want to deal with the downsides we mentioned, making your own version at home is fairly simple. You need only combine mango puree or juice with vodka, a liqueur of your choice, lime juice, and simple syrup, then shake it thoroughly. This is likely where Red Lobster's version went wrong, as we described it as "barely shaken." To give it a good texture, don't go too hard on the fruit puree (mango juice may be a better call, if you don't want to shake it for as long) and shake thoroughly.
From there, you can give the glass a sugar or salt rim with a mango or lime garnish to up the presentation and serve it in a martini glass. Since you're whipping this up yourself, you can almost endlessly customize the drink, too. For instance, you can swap out the liquors to make it a riff on a Mai Tai, margarita, or mojito. You can add in some extra citrus or other fruit flavors, or even freeze your mango cocktail for a refreshing drink to beat the summer heat. No matter what changes you make, you'll likely still find it more satisfying than the thick, unappealing martini offered at Red Lobster.