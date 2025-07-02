The One Dinner Party Mistake Ina Garten Says Guests Make Too Often

While a dinner party often makes for a lovely evening with friends or business partners, there are some etiquette mistakes you should avoid. For instance, you don't want to be the one to make things awkward with an inappropriately timed or themed gift. This was the topic of discussion for professional cook and cookbook author Ina Garten and journalist Willie Geist during a live Sunday Sitdown on "Today." At one point in the interview, Geist emphasized that dinner party guests should not bring "a gift that messes with the plan of the evening," and Garten agreed. The "Barefoot Contessa" noted, for example, that there are certain kinds of foods you shouldn't take to the party. You also don't want to inconvenience the host by giving them like flowers without a vase.

Garten told Geist, "There are two things that I don't think you should ever bring to a dinner party, and they're so common, is something that the host feels like they should serve. I mean, starting with, like, Jell-O salad. What are you going to do with that?" She added that any flowers should be brought in their own vase so that the host doesn't have to fuss about locating a container while other guests are arriving and need to be greeted. This can create unnecessary stress.