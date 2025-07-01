Want Ultra-Crispy Air Fryer Garlic Bread? Here's How

If you have an air fryer, you've probably already tried to cook everything in it. Baked chicken nuggets, Korean-style salmon – heck, you can even make lobster tails in the air fryer. If you haven't utilized your favorite machine to make garlic bread yet, though, now is the time. Not only does it speed up the cooking process, but it also helps you avoid preheating the whole oven just for a few slices of garlic bread. Air fryer garlic bread is also crispier, and you can throw it on straight from frozen.

All you need to do is preheat the air fryer to about 350 degrees Fahrenheit for a few minutes, spread the pieces of garlic bread out across the basket, and set the timer for about five minutes. Add a few minutes more if you like your garlic bread extra crispy. You can use the same method for store-bought garlic bread or homemade – just keep an eye during cooking so that it doesn't burn.

What you might want to keep in mind is the size of your air fryer. If it's small, it might not fit a whole baguette, so using pre-sliced bread is best. You can break the baguette open into smaller pieces or separate the slices entirely. Texas toast-style also works great. Just make sure that the pieces aren't overlapping so that the air can distribute properly in the machine and everything cooks evenly.