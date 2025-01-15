The Best Cheeses To Use On Garlic Bread (And The Rule You Should Keep In Mind)

Garlic bread is an American invention, originating in the 1950s as Italian immigrants attempted to recreate bruschetta, a beloved appetizer from the motherland. Now, garlic bread is synonymous with the irresistible bread basket at your local Italian restaurant. For most garlic bread recipes, the classic Italian staple olive oil has been swapped for the once more widely accessible butter infused with minced garlic, herbs, and, if you're lucky, a sprinkle of cheese. Tasting Table consulted Jasper J. Mirabile Jr., Owner and Chef at Jasper's Restaurant and Host of Live! From Jasper's Kitchen Radio on the best cheeses to use on garlic bread.

"I'm a little obsessed with pecorino Romano because my family is from Sicily and this is what we've always used," Mirabile says. "I really don't care for any of the American produced Romano, they are just not as sharp and fragrant. Also if you're going to use a parmigiano, it must be from Parma, Italy and an authentic Parmigiano Reggiano."

Being an Italian-American invention, Mirabile's reference to his Italian roots and homage to the traditional cheeses of Italy is especially poignant. Pecorino Romano and Parmigiano Reggiano are often confused with each other, but they're completely different types of cheese. Pecorino Romano is a hard sheep's milk cheese with a gamey tang and salty taste while Parmigiano Reggiano is a hard cow's milk cheese that's salty, nutty, and more well-known stateside.

