You Can Throw Back Boba-Infused Jell-O Shots At This Unique Portland Restaurant

Is there truly a proper way to take Jell-O shots? Some say to use your pinky finger, some say to crush the cup straight into your mouth (after your prevent the Jell-O shots from sticking to the plastic cups), but an Asian restaurant in Portland, Oregon, eliminates the choice entirely by serving its Jell-O shots with a spoon. As if the spoon isn't quirky enough, this restaurant also adds poppin' boba and glitter to its fruity Jell-O shots.

Oma's Hideaway — a vibrant, '70s-style restaurant located in the busy city — is well known for its House Jell-O Shots, made with yuzu sake, tequila, aloe, melon liqueur, cucumber, and of course lychee poppin' boba and glitter, much different from these pistachio-amaretto Jell-O shots we've made at home in the past. The restaurant's shots run at $7 each as of this publication and come in a plant-based ramekin that's also compostable, with a tiny spoon or two on the side to help wedge it out. According to an interview with Punch, these boba Jell-O shots are Oma's Hideaway's "number one selling drink" and the restaurant goes through about 400 of them per week.