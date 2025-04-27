How Many Boxes Of Jell-O Do You Need For Jell-O Shots?
Jell-O shots have outgrown their juvenile, frat house reputation and are finally being recognized as the delicious boozy treats that they are. Truly, what is not to love about bite-sized doses of a jiggly, nostalgic treat that also get you drunk? There are even artisanal-quality Jell-O shot recipes, proving that there's no limit to what you can do with some booze, gelatin, and a little creativity.
If you want to be the life of the party at your next gathering, no entrance does that better than with a tray full of Jell-O shots. There is a bit of an art to making them as well as some literal science. How many boxes of Jell-O mix you need really depends on how big of a batch you'd like to make. Generally, one three-ounce box of Jell-O can be mixed with four to five ounces of liquor and 11-12 ounces of water. If you consider that a shot is typically 1.5 ounces, the resulting mixture should make between 10 and 12 shots depending on how even you are able to pour them. The thing about Jell-O shots is that they usually aren't very strong, so depending on the size of your party, 12 shots likely won't cut it. In this case, you can double, triple, or even quadruple the recipe, perhaps even making a spread of different flavors. If you're doubling the recipe, you would need to grab a six-ounce box of Jell-O or two three-ounce boxes if you're mixing flavors, and so on and so forth.
How to take your Jell-O shots to the next level
Whether you're making a small batch for you and a few others, a mega batch for a big event, or somewhere in between, Jell-O shots should never be boring (Pistachio-Amaretto Jell-O shots, anyone?). Sure, no one will complain about the standard spread of green, red, orange, and blue Jell-O shots, but why not lean all the way into the whimsical nature of these treats? After all, there aren't many foods we are encouraged to play with, so we've got to take advantage when we get the chance. If a 3-ounce package of Jell-O makes about 10-12 shots, making at least two different flavors is a reasonable task to take on.
TikTok is an amazing source for Jell-O shot inspiration. TikTok user @exoticsweetrush shared a recipe for Mexican-inspired Jell-O shots made with tequila, 6-ounces of strawberry Jell-O, chamoy, and tajín. User @babytamago shared gorgeously creative paloma-inspired Jell-O shot using fresh grapefruit juice and the hollowed-out rinds of the grapefruit to serve them in cheeky slices. Adding some flair to your jiggly shots can be as simple as a garnish. Nerds candies, gummy bears, salt, fresh fruit, flavored sugars, whipped cream, and more all add a twist of flavor, texture, and pizzazz to an already-fun shot. Get crazy with the flavors, but stick to the right ratios of Jell-O, liquid, and liquor to ensure successful Jell-O shots.