How Many Boxes Of Jell-O Do You Need For Jell-O Shots?

Jell-O shots have outgrown their juvenile, frat house reputation and are finally being recognized as the delicious boozy treats that they are. Truly, what is not to love about bite-sized doses of a jiggly, nostalgic treat that also get you drunk? There are even artisanal-quality Jell-O shot recipes, proving that there's no limit to what you can do with some booze, gelatin, and a little creativity.

If you want to be the life of the party at your next gathering, no entrance does that better than with a tray full of Jell-O shots. There is a bit of an art to making them as well as some literal science. How many boxes of Jell-O mix you need really depends on how big of a batch you'd like to make. Generally, one three-ounce box of Jell-O can be mixed with four to five ounces of liquor and 11-12 ounces of water. If you consider that a shot is typically 1.5 ounces, the resulting mixture should make between 10 and 12 shots depending on how even you are able to pour them. The thing about Jell-O shots is that they usually aren't very strong, so depending on the size of your party, 12 shots likely won't cut it. In this case, you can double, triple, or even quadruple the recipe, perhaps even making a spread of different flavors. If you're doubling the recipe, you would need to grab a six-ounce box of Jell-O or two three-ounce boxes if you're mixing flavors, and so on and so forth.